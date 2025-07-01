Indiana Fever vs. Minnesota Lynx: CHAMPIONSHIP FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 1, 2025

Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

FIRST TITLE IN FRANCHISE HISTORY

The Indiana Fever defeat the Minnesota Lynx 74-59 to claim the Commissioner's Cup!

WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase

