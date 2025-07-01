Indiana Fever vs. Minnesota Lynx: CHAMPIONSHIP FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 1, 2025
July 1, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever YouTube Video
FIRST TITLE IN FRANCHISE HISTORY
The Indiana Fever defeat the Minnesota Lynx 74-59 to claim the Commissioner's Cup!
WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Indiana Fever Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 1, 2025
- International Valkyries Shine in EuroBasket - Golden State Valkyries
- WNBA's Chicago Sky Announces First-Of-Its-Kind Partnership with Moonshot to Protect Players from Online Threats and Abuse - Chicago Sky
- Rhyne Howard Day-to-Day - Atlanta Dream
- A'ja Wilson Named Western Conference Player of the Week for 24th Time - Las Vegas Aces
- Angel Reese Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week - Chicago Sky
- Clark, Boston Set to Start as Indy Hosts WNBA All-Star 2025 - Indiana Fever
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indiana Fever Stories
- Clark, Boston Set to Start as Indy Hosts WNBA All-Star 2025
- Indiana Fever's Aliyah Boston Selected as Starter for 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game
- Fever Face Lynx in Commissioner's Cup Championship
- Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark Named 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game Captain
- Indiana Fever Secure 94-86 Victory on the Road