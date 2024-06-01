Independence Splits Points After Late Goal by Tormenta FC

June 1, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Charlotte Independence tied South Georgia Tormenta FC, 1-1, on Saturday evening at American Legion Memorial Stadium. The Jacks travel to City Stadium on Saturday, June 8 at 7:00 p.m. against Richmond Kickers. The match can be streamed on ESPN+.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

The first 15 minutes of the match was mostly played in the middle of the field as neither side had any clear chances on goal.

In the 17th minute, #1 Austin Pack made a one-handed diving save, blocking a shot headed towards the top right corner of the goal.

The Jacks scored the first goal of the match in the 23rd minute. #56 Gabriel Obertan played the ball over the top of the Tormenta FC defensive line into the penalty area, and #29 J.C. Obregón Jr. was there to collect it. Obregón Jr. received the pass in the air, flicked the ball over the defender, and headed the ball into the bottom left corner of the goal past the goalkeeper.

Throughout the first half, #11 Tresor Mbuyu made many dashing forward runs, often finding ways to get the ball on his foot. Mbuyu connected frequently with Obertan and #8 Joel Johnson in the Jacks' attacking half.

#3 Hugh Roberts had many great defensive stops throughout the first half, limiting Tormenta's dangerous chances and keeping them scoreless for the first 45.

Halftime: Charlotte Independence 1, South Georgia Tormenta FC 0.

In the second half, the Independence continued to have many dangerous offensive opportunities, mostly coming from breakaways and counterattacks.

Pack continued to keep the Jacks ahead, making a crucial save from a Tormenta FC shot in the penalty area in the 78th minute. The visitors scored only a minute later as #16 Mason Tunbridge dribbled through the defense untouched and slotted a shot into the bottom left corner.

Obregón Jr. continued to fight for offensive opportunities with few minutes to play as he had a shot to the bottom right corner of the goal in the 89th minute which was saved by the goalkeeper.

Fulltime: Charlotte Independence 1, South Georgia Tormenta FC 1.

IN THE NUMBERS:

#29 J.C. Obregón Jr. scored his eighth goal in all competitions this season.

#56 Gabriel Obertan recorded his second assist in as many games.

The Independence have stopped the opposition from scoring a first-half goal in six of seven games, no team has done this more in the USL League One this season.

QUOTES:

Head Coach Mike Jeffries

On the first half lead

"I felt like we started slowly again and didn't do a good job of closing them down. We didn't break, but we bent more than I would have liked for a home game. The goal was a great goal, but we have to be better at maintaining the game into the second half."

On conceding goals late

"At this point, you can't avoid talking about it because it's been four-straight games, and it's really frustrating. Tonight, I thought we actually had the game in a decent spot. Fair enough, credit to them, they made changes, but we let somebody walk through without tackling a guy dribbling from almost midfield. It's frustrating and disappointing."

#27 Bachir Ndiaye

On finding ways to create chances

"We knew that we just had to keep a low block because they're good in possession. When we had the ball we made sure we kept possession and then tried to create chances, which we did in the first half, and second half also."

#29 J.C. Obregón Jr.

On the importance of playing while ahead

"It was a good goal, and it was a big goal to get ahead in the game. I thought it gave the team confidence, but we got unlucky at the end of the game giving up that goal."

NEXT ON THE SCHEDULE: The Charlotte Independence face the Richmond Kickers on Saturday, June 8 at 7:00 p.m. at City Stadium. The match can be streamed on ESPN+.

