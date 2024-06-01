Get to Know Our Opponent: Chattanooga Red Wolves

June 1, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Match #9 Info- Greenville Triumph (GVL) vs Chattanooga Red Wolves SC (CHA)

Time: 4:00 PM EST

Location: Paladin Stadium, 3300 Poinsett Hwy, Greenville, SC 29613

Theme: Fun Around the World

Club

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC was one of the ten founding members of USL League One. The club has had a lackluster start to the season with a 1-2-1 record, placing them tenth in the table. The Triumph and Red Wolves have a history with each other, playing 15 times since the league began, with the Triumph leading the series 8-3-4.

Players to Watch

Ropapa Mensah- Ropapa Mensah is in his first season in USL League One and has made a name for himself through three appearances. In his appearances, he has tallied four of Chattanooga's five goals and is also tied for the team's lead in assists. The forward recorded a hat trick in a match against Central Valley Fuego FC earlier in the season and was awarded the USL League One Player of the Month in April.

Stefan Lukic- Stefan Lukic is in his third season in USL League One, with his previous two being with the Northern Colorado Hailstorm. In his first season with the Red Wolves, Lukic has proven to be an impactful player in his four appearances, joining Ropapa Mensah with one assist for the team and being second in shots taken for the team with five. Although he has yet to score a goal this season, he will look to change that against the Triumph.

Kit

The Red Wolves 2024 away kit is highlighted by simplicity. The kit is primarily white with black and grey stripes on the chest and shoulders, pairing well with the Adidas logo on the team's chest. It is a vastly different kit than the team's home kit, a bright red kit with dark red highlights.

