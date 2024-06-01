Match Preview: Chattanooga Red Wolves Return to League Play against Greenville Triumph

June 1, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC News Release







This Sunday, June 2nd The Chattanooga Red Wolves head on the road to compete against Greenville Triumph FC at 4:00 p.m.

The Chattanooga Red Wolves will take on Greenville Triumph this Sunday for the first time in their season. The Red Wolves won't see Greenville Triumph again until September 14th, where this time, they will take on Greenville on their home turf.

The Chattanooga Red Wolves last match was against Lexington SC on May 25th. In the first half, The Red Wolves quickly set the pace with securing a goal in the seventh minute scored by Mayele Malango. Lexington responded in the 35th minute to even the score 1-1. Chattanooga did not allow this to last long, and Chevone Marsh found the back of the net to give Chattanooga the lead. Around the 55th Lexington responded, making the score and even 2-2; however, once again, Malango secured his second goal of the game shortly after to regain the lead once more.

After a physical second half, the Red Wolves found themselves down one man due to a red card given to Omar Hernandez. Lexington took advantage of this to secure their third goal in the first few minutes of stoppage time, and managed to find the net again shortly after, resulting in a 4-3 final.

Greenville last competed on May 25th in the third round of the USL Jägermeister Cup against Spokane Velocity FC where Greenville's keeper, Gunther Rankenburg managed to have a shutout in regulation time. Both teams created goal scoring opportunities throughout the first half, but neither keepers were allowing any shots through. The second half remained a battle, with both sides taking control of the midfield and looking to capitalize using passing combinations. Velocity's keeper, Carlos Merancio, as well as Rankenburg continued to be tested but both would maintain a shutout. The game went into PK's after regulation, where Greenville would secure the win on a sixth round save from their keeper.

The Chattanooga Red Wolves open the month of June with Sunday's match, followed by a set of home matches beginning on June 5th against Union Omaha featuring a White Out match in support of lung cancer awareness and another on June 8th against Forward Madison for Marvel Super Hero Night including a poster giveaway for the first 1,000 fans and post match live music on the Outlaw Stage at the Howl Bar from local group, The Afternooners. Tickets for both matches are on sale now.

CONTINUED INJURIES KEEP KEY PLAYERS OFF OF ROSTER

The Chattanooga Red Wolves will remain without key offensive and defensive players for this weekend's match with the continued absence of Ropapa Mensah, Lucas Coutinho, Pedro Hernandez, and Ualefi Dos Reis. Omar Gomez is available but on restricted minutes while Omar Hernandez will miss this week's match due to red card suspension received in last week's match against Lexington SC. Richard Renteria and Jonny Filipe remain unavailable due to long term, lower body injuries.

Recent signing and defender Owen Green is cleared and available to appear against Greenville.

WATCHING FROM CHATTANOOGA

Chattanooga Red Wolves fans will be watching the match from Jonathan's Bar & Grill, the official pub partner of the Chattanooga Red Wolves.

