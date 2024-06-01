Forward Madison FC Win Fifth Game in a Row, Longest Streak in Club History

June 1, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







The first half had barely begun at Breese Stevens Field, and Forward Madison was ready to prove themselves at home. In the fourth minute of the match, midfielder Derek Gebhard found himself in behind the Lexington backline. He took one look and placed the ball across the box to Christian Chaney. Despite being in between two defenders, Chaney found the back of the net to put the 'Gos up early once again.

Forward was not content with just one, and a few minutes later, they scored their second. Midfielder Aiden Mesias picked up the deflection from a Jacob Crull cross and snuck it past the Lexington goalkeeper to double the lead, 2-0.

It wasn't over yet for the home squad. In the 20th minute, Timmy Mehl stepped up and intercepted an attacking sequence from Lexington. Building into the final third, Mehl played it to Devin Boyce, who found Chaney. Chaney took one touch and finished the ball to put his squad up three in the first 20 minutes of the game.

The scoreline would stay 3-0 in favor of Forward Madison, heading into halftime.

Forward Madison shifted to a more defensive game in the second half, comfortable with a three-goal lead. However, in the 56th minute, Lexington was awarded a penalty kick after a challenge with defender Mitch Osmond. Khalid Balogun stepped up for Lexington and slotted his shot past goalkeeper Bernd Schipmann to put his team on the board, 3-1.

As the half went on, both sides made a few substitutions, but the momentum of the match slowed down. The officials indicated eight minutes of stoppage time, and shortly after Forward Madison put away their fourth goal. Substitution Ferrety Sousa dribbled towards the end line and crossed the ball to another 'Mingo substitution, John Murphy Jr. who put away his second goal of the season and sealed the win for the home team.

The match ended 4-1 in favor of Forward Madison. This is the team's fifth straight win, the most consecutive wins in a season for the club.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from June 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.