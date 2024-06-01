South Georgia Tormenta FC and Charlotte Independence Fight to a Draw

June 1, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC and Charlotte Independence on game day

CHARLOTTE, Nc. - In a nail-biting match, South Georgia Tormenta FC fought to a 1-1 draw against Charlotte Independence on the road on Saturday, June 1 at American Legion Memorial Stadium. A key goal in the last ten minutes of the match solidified the draw.

South Georgia opened the evening focused on dynamic plays and high pressure, attempting to push the ball to attacking players. During the earlier stages of the match, Tormenta pushed heavily on the right side, creating numerous opportunities, including back-to-back corner kicks taken by Conor Doyle in the 18th minute.

Charlotte's Juan Obregón Jr. opened the scoring in the 23rd minute of play, and in response, Tormenta's Daniel Steedman and Nick Akoto both attempted shots on goal. Despite trailing by a single goal, South Georgia remained relentless in its search for an equalizing goal.

The second half held the same fervor and caliber of plays as the first. Keeper Ford Parker aimed to minimize the lead held by Charlotte and made several key saves, including a diving save in the 66th minute.

Head Coach Ian Cameron sent in several substitutions during the second half, including Mason Tunbridge, Niall Watson, Jackson Khoury, Austin Wehner and Tavio D'Almeida. These substitutions would prove integral to the closing moments of the match.

South Georgia secured the equalizing goal in the 80th minute of play when Tunbridge sailed past a flurry of defenders and sent a shot from the center of the box into the bottom left corner of the net, with an assist from Callum Stretch.

The match closed with the same intensity seen in the beginning as Charlotte saw multiple scoring opportunities that were swiftly dealt with by Tormenta's backline. D'Almeida also attempted one last shot of the evening that flew just over the crossbar.

South Georgia Tormenta FC hits the pitch at home Sunday, June 9 against rival team Greenville Triumph in the USL Jägermeister Cup.

Founded in 2015, Tormenta FC is a professional soccer club based in Statesboro, Georgia. Tormenta FC competes in the professional USL League One and the pre-professional USL W League, under the United Soccer League (USL), and has also established a thriving academy system throughout South Georgia and the Lowcountry of South Carolina.

