Kickers Net Two Unanswered Goals in Victory at Fourth Place Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - - The Richmond Kickers (2-4-2, 8 pts) earned a 2-1 road victory over fourth place One Knoxville SC (4-2-1, 13 pts) despite falling to 10 men for the final eight minutes and stoppage time.

The fourth-ever meeting between Richmond and Knoxville finally saw its first win in the defensive, physical rivalry. Having previously drawn 1-1 at City Stadium in May, the Kickers won the season series over Knoxville.

The Kickers struck first in the eighth minute from the left corner. Nil Vinyals served up an inswinging cross into the penalty area that found Chandler O'Dwyer who powered home a header to log his third league goal on the season.

Ten minutes later, Richmond struck again, this time off the foot of the red-hot Adrian Billhardt who was coming off of a brace in last week's USL Jägermeister Cup match. O'Dwyer played a one-two with Vinyals before squaring a low cross into the penalty area. Billhardt ran onto the ball and one-timed a shot with enough pace to beat the goalkeeper to the near post.

The Kickers enjoyed a productive and efficient attacking first half while limiting One Knox's chances. Richmond outshot the hosts 6-5 while placing four shots on target to Knoxville's two shots. Defensively, Richmond was tenacious, winning 53.3 percent of the aerial duels while 66 percent of their tackles and logged six interceptions.

Knoxville halved the Kickers' lead in the 57th minute. Following a tackle in the box by James Vaughan that took down a Knoxville attacker, the hosts were awarded a penalty kick. Frank Ross' attempt was saved by Pablo Jara, but Kempes Tekiela was able to get to the rebound first and score a putback.

The hosts continued to maintain the majority of possession, but the Kickers shut down shop and matched Knoxville's physicality.

Vinyals earned his second yellow card of the night after his foot caught Richard Ballard's while they both went for a 50-50 ball. Even with the man advantage, Knoxville was unable to break down Richmond.

In the final minute of stoppage time, Knoxville's Kingsford Adjei put a shot on frame that Jara saved to ice the game.

The Kickers now return home following their two-match road trip that saw them win both matches. Richmond will host Charlotte Independence on Saturday, June 8 while hosting Military Appreciation Night presented by Tech 4 Troops which will feature "touch-a-tank" opportunities. Tickets for the match are available at richmondkicker.com/tickets.

