"I'm Sick When I Don'T Score!" - MD Myers: USL All Access

Published on April 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies YouTube Video







Mike Watts and Devon Kerr welcome Tampa Bay Rowdies forward MD Myers chat about his favorite players in the USL Championship, career idols, and more...







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 9, 2026

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