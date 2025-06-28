Ignite Fall 8-7 to Night Mares in Instant Classic

June 28, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau, WI - The Wausau Ignite lost game two of their Saturday doubleheader in heartbreaking fashion, falling on an Ava Carroll walkoff single in the seventh, 8-7.

The Night Mares got off to another blazing-fast start in game two, scoring six runs in the first two innings to make it a 6-1 ballgame. The lone Wausau run came from Kaylie Frydenlund (Southern Illinois Edwardsville), who navigated her way home on a pair of fielding errors and a wild pitch.

Down by five in the third, the Ignite would bat around the order to put up six runs, four coming off of a two-out grand slam to left by Molly Fitzgerald (Missouri-KC). It was Fitzgerald's third homer of the year and her first since June 15th against the Nightmares in Wausau.

Madison was held scoreless for three innings before tying the game up at seven on a Hillary Blomberg sacrifice fly in the sixth inning. They would finally take the lead on a bases-loaded knock by Carroll.

Brooklyn Hofer (North Dakota) had a fantastic outing, hitting a single to lead off the second inning and having some great plays in the field, including a diving catch to rob Emma Kavanaugh of a base hit in the fifth.

The Ignite drop to 6-10 on the season. They will have a five-day break before hosting the Night Mares on July 3rd at Athletic Park, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 pm CT.







