Comeback Win for the Habaneros

June 28, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Mankato Habaneros at the plate

Habaneros defeat Steam 5-4.

Sailor Hall (Pittsburgh State) starts in the circle for the Habaneros. She has had an impressive start to the year in the circle for the Habs. 2-0 with a 3.63 ERA. She starts this game off great with a 1,2,3 inning.

Emma Lee (Trine University) leads things off with a bang for the Habaneros with a Solo home run. 1-0 Habs.

Sailor Hall goes 1,2,3 once again and is perfect through 2.

The Habaneros fail to add any more runs in the bottom of the 2nd inning. 1-0 Habs.

Sam Vandevelde (Bryant and Stratton (WI) CC) leads the Steam off with a solo homerun. A couple more hits from the Steam have 2 on with only 1 out. Steam get a 2 run RBI double from Grace Frechette (St.Cloud State University) to make it 3-1 Steam.

Habaneros fail to get anything going once again and the Habs bats have been sleeping the last couple games now. 3-1 Steam

Steam get a base knock but it leads to nothing. 3-1 Steam going into Bottom 4.

Sailor Hall leads off the 4th with a leadoff Double. Marleigh Louvar (St.Thomas) lays down a suicide squeeze to cut the deficit to 1 run. The Steam made a pair of diving catches in the outfield moments later to maintain the lead. 3-2 Steam.

1,2,3 Inning for the Habaneros and Emma Lee robs a homerun. Extremely impressive web gem. 3-2 Steam.

Finley Anderson (Minnesota State) leads things off for the Habaneros with a Solo Homerun! Tie ballgame. 3-3.

Cali Janik hits a Solo Homerun to put the Steam on top in the top of the 6th. 4-3 Steam.

Skylinn Pogue (Iowa) with a big 2 run RBI Double to put the Habaneros in front! 5-4 Habs.

