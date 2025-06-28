Madison Takes Game One of Doubleheader against Wausau, 9-2

June 28, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau Ignite News Release







Wausau, WI - Game one of the Saturday doubleheader was a tough one for Wausau, as they fell to Madison 9-2. It was their first loss since June 19th and broke a four-game win streak.

Riley Schwisow (Northwestern State) kicked off things in Warner Park by taking the top pitcher in the league deep, scorching a Karlie McKenzie pitch to deep left field to take the early lead. It was her sixth homer of the year, giving her the league lead.

The Night Mares responded in the bottom of the frame, taking the lead on a Danielle Lucey RBI double and a double steal to make it 2-1. That lead would grow in the second, as a throwing error and a double brought in two more runs for Madison.

After the leadoff homer, the Ignite would go hitless until the fifth, where Molly Fitzgerald (Missouri-KC) got on base with a two-out single. That same inning, the Night Mares would bring eight batters to the plate, scoring three as the lead ballooned to eight.

Mia Johnson (UW-Parkside) extended her hitting streak to 10 games with a single in the seventh. She has reached base in every game so far this season and has had a hit in all but one contest.

Fitzgerald managed to bring home Johnson with an RBI single in the seventh, but it wouldn't be enough to mount a comeback.

Wausau falls to 6-9 on the year as they will face Madison in the next three straight games. Game two of the series and doubleheader is scheduled for 6:35 pm CT.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from June 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.