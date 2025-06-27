Ignite Extend Win Streak to Four in Comeback Win over Steam

June 27, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau, WI - Wausau pulled off another comeback victory in La Crosse on Friday, beating the Steam 5-4 for their fourth-straight win.

La Crosse took an early lead with a bases-loaded single from Madelyn Birling. Wausau managed to escape the inning on a 6-5 double play, only surrendering the one run.

The bats would stay stagnant for both squads until the fifth inning, where the Ignite offense brought home two runners on a pair of two-out doubles from Megan Mcginnis (St. Mary's, MN) and Quinn Marnocha (South Dakota St.). It was Mcginnis's fifth double of the year and ninth RBI, while Marnocha tallied her first double of the year and seventh RBI.

The Steam would go on to score three unanswered runs to take the lead, one on an RBI-double in the fifth by Grace Frechette and two on a Skyler Dietz longball to center in the sixth.

Wausau responded with a three-run seventh inning, tying the game back up on another Mcginnis double, this time bringing in two, and then taking the lead on a Mia Johnson (UW-Parkside) RBI-single.

New pitcher Maya Rudy (St. Benedictine) pitched two innings in her season debut, allowing zero hits and just one walk in the win.

The Ignite travel to Madison on Saturday for a doubleheader against the first-place Night Mares. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 1:05 pm CT, with game two starting 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.







