Ava Carroll's Walk-off Caps Doubleheader Sweep

Madison, WI - With a thrilling walk-off single in game two of the doubleheader, Ava Carroll (University of Washington) powered the Madison Night Mares (11-3) to a Saturday sweep of the Wausau Ignite (6-10) at Warner Park.

Game 1

Riley Schwisow (Northwestern State University) got the Ignite on the board early, launching a solo home run to lead off the game and make it 1-0. In the bottom half of the first, Danielle Lucey (University of Wisconsin) evened the score at 1-1 with an RBI double, and the Night Mares added another run in the inning to pull ahead 2-1.

The Night Mares kept the pressure on in the bottom of the second. Ally Prasnjak (Davenport University) came home on an error to extend the Madison lead to 3-1, and Tayler Baker (South Dakota State University) followed with an RBI double, pushing the score to 4-1.

Madison kept piling on, adding two runs in the fourth and blowing the game wide open in the fifth. A bases-loaded walk made it 7-1, and Ella Stephenson (University of Michigan) capped the rally with a two-run single for a commanding 9-1 advantage. Wausau plated a run in the seventh, but the Night Mares hung on to secure the victory.

Karlie Mckenzie (Eastern Illinois University) earned her fourth win of the season in the circle, allowing one run over five innings in a strong performance. Riley Stiles (Lake Forest College) was charged with the loss for the Ignite.

Game 2

The Night Mares grabbed an early lead in the first inning, as Stephenson lined a two-run single for a 2-0 advantage, and Baker added a sacrifice fly to make it 3-0. The Ignite answered with a run in the top of the second, but Madison struck back quickly. Hilary Blomberg (University of Wisconsin) laced an RBI double to push the lead to 4-1, and Stephenson followed with another two-run double, extending the margin to 6-1.

Wausau mounted a fierce comeback in the third inning. Hannah Trzinski (University of Minnesota-Crookston) and Kaylie Frydenlund (Southern Illinois University Edwardsville) each delivered RBI hits to cut the deficit to three. Then, Molly Fitzgerald (University of Missouri-Kansas City) launched a go-ahead grand slam, putting Wausau on top 7-6.

The score held until the sixth inning, when Hilary Blomberg's sacrifice fly knotted the game at 7-7. Then in the seventh, the Night Mares loaded the bases, setting the stage for Carroll to be the hero with a walk-off single that sealed an 8-7 Madison victory.

Kendall Weik (Morgan State University) earned the win in the circle for the Night Mares with four scoreless innings of relief in the circle. Maya Rudy (Benedictine University) was charged with the loss for the Ignite.

After an off day on Sunday, the Night Mares will return to action on Monday night at Warner Park against the La Crosse Steam. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.







