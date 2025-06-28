Michon Dominates in Habaneros Sweep

June 28, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Mankato Habaneros News Release









Mankato Habaneros pitcher Alexis Michon

(Mankato Habaneros) Mankato Habaneros pitcher Alexis Michon(Mankato Habaneros)

Habaneros defeat Steam 3-0.

Alexis Michon (Trine University) starts in the circle for the Habaneros. One hit from the Steam, but Michon handles it and gets out of the inning unscathed. 0-0.

Habaneros go 1,2,3 in the bottom of the 1st. Good Start from Steam pitcher Rachel Mori (UNC-Pembroke).

Michon allows one more hit, but settles in nicely and puts another zero on the board. 0-0

Three walks for Mori in the bottom of the 2nd. Walks a runner in to put the Habs on the board. The Habaneros leave the bases loaded, and the Steam get out with minimal damage. 1-0 Habaneros.

Michon allows one hit to start the inning, but on theme for her start today she settles in and gets out of the inning with another zero. 1-0 Habaneros Bottom 3.

Skylinn Pogue with a SAC Fly to put the Habaneros up 2.

A couple more hits for the Steam, but Michon is dialed in and the Steam cant put a run across the board. 2-0 Habaneros.

Habaneros tally one base hit, but Mori settles in for this pitchers duel. 2-0 Habaneros Top 5.

Michon has her first inning of the game without allowing a hit and keeps her shutout game in tact. 2-0 Habaneros.

Finley Anderson (Minnesota State) tallies her second hit of the game, but the Habaneros cant get any more run support for Michon. 2-0 Habaneros Top 6.

Back to back 1,2,3 innings for Alexis Michon. On a heater and the Habaneros lead 2-0 going into the Bottom of the 6th.

To add onto her very impressive day in the circle, Alexis Michon tacks a RBI Single to her resume. 3-0 Habs.

Couple more hits for the Steam , but you know how it goes. 3-0 Habs final.

Images from this story







Northwoods League Softball Stories from June 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.