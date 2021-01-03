IceMen Rally Falls Short against Stingrays

January 3, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - Alex Dubeau stopped 18 of 20 shots in a relief effort to help lead the South Carolina Stingrays to a 3-2 victory over the Jacksonville Icemen Saturday night Veterans Memorial Arena.

Stingrays struck first, as Brett Supinski wristed a shot that deflected off the leg of goaltender Kyle Keyser for the goal.

The Icemen countered in the second period when rookie defenseman Andrew Peski skated from the point to the slot and wristed a shot that clipped past Alex Dubeau for the tying tally. Peski's goal was the first of his professional career and he finished the game with a goal and an assist.

Moments later South Carolina's Cole Ully pulled the Stingrays out in front of 2-1. In the final seconds of the middle frame, Caleb Herbert scored down low to give South Carolina the 3-1 lead at the second break.

Jacksonville pulled within one on a wild shot by defenseman Jason Binkley. Binkley skate to the red line and flipped a shot toward the Stingrays net that caught Dubeau off guard and slipping under his leg pad. The 85-foot shot put the score at 3-2.

Despite generating chances, the Icemen were unable to even the game back up and South Carolina snapped a two-game skid to take the game 3-2.

Icemen hit the road to the play the Florida Everblades on Wednesday, before returning home to play Orlando on home ice on Saturday, January 9.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.