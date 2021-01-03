Grizzlies Complete Sweep with 3-2 Win

January 3, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - Yuri Terao scored an unassisted goal 1:32 into the third period to give Utah a 3-2 lead, which turned into the game winner as the Grizzlies swept the Rapid City Rush in a 3 game series at Maverik Center.

Utah scored twice in the first period as Pat Cannone scored a power play goal 15:34 into the game on a rebound from a Diego Cuglietta shot. The Grizzlies extended the lead as Joe Wegwerth scored his 4th goal of the season with 1:54 left in the first. Utah led 2-0 after 20 minutes with Utah outshooting Rapid City 20 to 8. Overall tonight Utah outshot the Rush 45 to 30.

Rapid City's Tyson Empey got a deflection on a Mark Auk shot 6 seconds into a power play to get the Rush on the board 6:33 into the 2nd frame. The Rush tied the game as Brennan Saunier scored with 1 minute left in the 2nd.

Utah went 1 for 3 on the power play, while Rapid City went 1 for 2. Utah's Parker Gahagen stopped 28 of 30 in his season debut. He played last season with the Newfoundland Growlers. Diego Cuglietta had 1 assist in the game. Cuglietta has a point in 5 straight games to start the season.

Grizzlies have won 4 in a row, while Rapid City's losing streak is extended to 6. Next Grizzlies game is Friday, January 8th at Tulsa. Face-off is at 6:05 pm and can be seen on FloHockey and heard on Mixlr. Next home game is Friday, January 15th against the Kansas City Mavericks. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com.

3 stars.

1. Yuri Terao (Utah) - GWG in the 3rd period.

2. Parker Gahagen (Utah) - 28 for 30 saves.

3. Pat Cannone (Utah) - 1 goal, 3 shots.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.