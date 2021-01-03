ECHL Transactions - January 3
January 3, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, January 3, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Allen:
Jake Gricius, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Florida:
Add Cody Sol, D activated from reserve
Delete Matt Petgrave, D placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Adam Dauda, F activated from reserve [1/2]
Orlando:
Add Jake Coughler, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Scott Conway, F placed on reserve
Check out the ECHL Statistics
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 3, 2021
- Blades Back to Winning Ways - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - January 3 - ECHL
- IceMen Rally Falls Short against Stingrays - Jacksonville IceMen
- Grizzlies Complete Sweep with 3-2 Win - Utah Grizzlies
- Late Surge Falls Short in OT Loss to Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Rush Swept by Grizzlies in Series Finale - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.