ECHL Transactions - January 3

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, January 3, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Allen:

Jake Gricius, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Florida:

Add Cody Sol, D activated from reserve

Delete Matt Petgrave, D placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Adam Dauda, F activated from reserve [1/2]

Orlando:

Add Jake Coughler, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Scott Conway, F placed on reserve

