Blades Back to Winning Ways

January 3, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (7-2-0-0) won their second game in as many days by defeating the Orlando Solar Bears (4-3-0-0) 7-1 at Amway Center.

FIRST STAR: Blake Winiecki - two goals

SECOND STAR: Alex Kile - four assists

THIRD STAR: Cam Johnson - 32 saves

Defenseman Cody Sol sniped a shot to put the Blades on top early in the first period (10:30). Myles Powell secured his 100th professional point with his assist to Sol.

The floodgates opened for the Blades off of the power-play. Michael Huntebrinker scored his fourth power-play goal of the season, which leads the ECHL (6:52). Less than a minute later, Powell scored to extend his goal-scoring streak to three games (5:46). Blake Winiecki buried a rebound (5:07) to make it 4-0 for Florida after the opening 20 minutes.

Florida's starting goaltender Devin Cooley was shaken up at the 11:54 mark of the first period. Cam Johnson took over in the Everblades net.

In the third period, Winiecki scored again to extend the lead to 5-0. Captain John McCarron joined the score sheet with an easy tap in off of a rebound.

At the 8:42 mark, the Solar Bears put a tally on the scoreboard with a goal from Jake Coughler.

The Blades responded with a seventh goal from Tommy Marchin, which was his first goal of the season (1:22).

The next home game for the Everblades comes this Wednesday, Jan. 6 at 7:30 p.m. against the Jacksonville Icemen at Hertz Arena.

ECHL Stories from January 3, 2021

