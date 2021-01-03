Solar Bears close out week with 7-1 loss to Everblades

ORLANDO, Fla. - Three power-play goals against in a span of 1:45 in the first period proved to be a major blow as the Orlando Solar Bears (4-3-0-0) fell by a 7-1 score to the Florida Everblades (7-2-0-0) on Sunday afternoon at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

With Orlando already trailing 1-0 midway through the first period, a double-minor penalty to Jake Coughler for high-sticking at 11:55 and a bench minor penalty for too many men at 12:46 gave the visitors an extended look at a 5-on-3 man advantage, and the Everblades converted with goals from Michael Huntebrinker (13:08), Myles Powell (14:14) and Blake Winiecki (14:53).

An altercation at 7:28 of the third frame involving several players resulted in Solar Bears goaltender Clint Windsor and Everblades forward Kyle Neuber receiving game misconducts.

By the time Coughler scored his first goal of the season at 11:18 of the third period, Orlando still trailed 6-1. Tommy Marchin capped the scoring for Florida at 18:38 of the frame.

Windsor took the loss with 18 saves on 23 shots against, while Michael Lackey went 5-for-7 in relief; Cam Johnson earned the win for Florida after coming on in relief of Devin Cooley after Cooley was injured in the first period; Johnson went 26-for-27 on the day.

NOTABLES:

The game featured a season-high for penalty minutes by the Solar Bears (48) and an opponent (44)

Patrick McNally led Orlando with six shots on goal

THREE STARS:

1) Blake Winiecki - FLA

2) Alex Kile - FLA

3) Cam Johnson - FLA

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears are back in action at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center against the Florida Everblades on Friday, Jan. 8 at 7 p.m. for 70's Night.

