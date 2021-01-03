Late Surge Falls Short in OT Loss to Allen

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita fought back from a two-goal deficit, had a late lead, but fell just short on Saturday night in a 4-3 overtime loss to Allen at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Bobby McMann led the way with three points while Jeremy McKenna added a goal and an assist.

Allen hopped out to a 2-0 lead with a pair of goals in the opening frame. Corey Mackin put the Americans on the board at 9:36 of the first with an assist to Jake McGrew. Turner Ottenbreit increased the lead to 2-0 at 13:18 when Mackin created a turnover off a face-off. He came down the left wing, fed a pass to Ottenbreit and he beat Evan Weninger over the shoulder.

Late in the second, McKenna buried a one-timer during a four-on-three power play to cut the lead to 2-1.

In the third, McMann scored back-to-back goals to give the Thunder their first lead of the contest. His first came at 2:58 when Jacob Graves found him in the slot and beat Zach Sawchenko to tie the game. His second came at 8:50 to give the Thunder a 3-2 advantage. He made a strong power move up the right wing, drove the net and got around Sawchenko through the crease for his third of the season. At 12:38, Allen pulled even at three when Joseph Garreffa took a missed shot off the end wall and banked it off the back of Weninger for his fifth of the season. For the first time in the season-series, the two teams needed overtime.

Wichita controlled much of the extra session, outshooting the Americans by a 7-3 margin and tilting the ice in the Allen zone. However, Tyler Sheehy ended the game at 5:28 after he created a turnover in the neutral zone, caught a pass off the rush and beat Weninger to give the Americans the extra point.

McMann finished with two goals and an assist. Matteo Gennaro extended his point-streak to five games with an assist. Beau Starrett earned his first assist of the season and Noel Hoefenmayer added a helper as well.

Wichita hits the road on Tuesday night to face Kansas City at 7:05 p.m. The Thunder returns home for three-straight games against the Mavericks starting on Friday, January 8 at 7:05 p.m.

