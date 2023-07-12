Icemen Bring Back Chris Grando & Julian Kislin

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Chris Grando and defenseman Julian Kislin for the 2023-24 season.

Grando, 24, returns to the Icemen where he recorded nine points (4g, 5a) in 15 appearances. Grando initially joined the Icemen in March after concluding his senior season at Arizona State University where he posted 11 points (5g, 6a) in 37 games played. The 5-10, 172-pound forward played three seasons at Arizona State and two seasons at Boston College recording 64 points (26g, 38a) in five collegiate seasons from 2017-2023. Prior to starting his collegiate career, the Islip, New York resident played two seasons in juniors with the Green Bay Gamblers (USHL) totaling 54 career points (22g, 32a).

Kislin, 24, logged four assists in nine regular season games with the Icemen, while also adding two assists in ten playoff outings this past spring. Kislin joined the Icemen after appearing in one game with the South Carolina Stingrays to begin his professional career. In March, Kislin finished his collegiate career at Sacred Heart University where he recorded seven points (2g, 5a) in 30 games. In addition, the 6-1, 190-pound blue liner played four seasons at Northeastern University (2018-2022) totaling 21 points and winning two Hockey East Conference titles in 2019 and 2022. The Manalapan, New Jersey resident also played one season with the USHL's Youngstown Phantoms where he registered 11 points (3g, 8a) in 31 contests during the 2017-18 season.

Grando and Kislin now join forward Matheson Iacopelli as players who have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2023-24 season.

