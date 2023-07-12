Forward Conlan Keenan Returns to the Walleye

(Toledo, OH) - Forward Conlan Keenan will make it a third straight year with the Walleye as he has agreed to terms for the 2023-24 season.

Keenan skated in 60 games this past year in Toledo, posting 30 points (18G, 12A) with a team-best +28 rating. The Webster, New York native was the only Walleye player to skate in all 72 regular season games during the 2021-2022 season. In his Walleye career, he has totaled 63 points (30G, 33A) in 132 games while playing at a plus-44 rating. In his ECHL career, Keenan has scored 37 goals with 35 assists for 72 points in 160 contests.

The 27-year-old dominated at the college level while playing four years for SUNY-Geneseo that included two seasons as team captain. In 110 college games, he posted 172 points (86G, 88A). Keenan was named Sunyac Conference Player of the Year in 2019-20 when he picked up 50 points (22G, 28A), third-most in NCAA III that season.

