ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades President Craig Brush, along with General Manager and Head Coach Brad Ralph, announced the team has re-signed forward Robert "Bobo" Carpenter to a standard player contract.

Carpenter, 26, will be rejoining the Everblades for a third straight season after the team won back-to-back Kelly Cups with Florida in 2022 and 2023. The North Reading, Massachusetts local scored four goals and notched two assists in five games last season with Florida.

Prior to his Everblades tenure, the right-shot forward spent part of four seasons in the AHL split between the Bridgeport Sound Tigers and the Milwaukee Admirals. He tallied 20 points (nine goals and 11 assists) in 60 games at the AAA level.

Before turning professional, Carpenter played four seasons (2015-19) with Boston University, winning the Hockey East championship in his junior season and serving as the squad's captain in his senior year. His team qualified for the NCAA Division I Championship tournament each of his first three seasons. In 134 career games with the Terriers, Carpenter scored 102 points on 56 goals and 46 assists.

Bobo is the son of former NHL forward Bobby Carpenter. Bobby was drafted third overall in 1981 by the Washington Capitals and went on to play in the NHL for 18 years, grabbing 728 points (320 goals and 408 assists) in 1,178 games and winning the Stanley Cup in 1995 as a member of the New Jersey Devils.

His sister, Alex, was a member of the United States Women's National Team which won silver medals at the 2014 and 2022 Olympic Games. She also earned six IIHF gold medals as a member of the US national squad.

