Americans Welcome Back Liam Finlay

July 12, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans' Liam Finlay

(Allen Americans) Allen Americans' Liam Finlay(Allen Americans)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), along with partner Globe Life are proud to announce the signing of forward Liam Finlay for the 2023-2024 season.

Liam Finlay joined the Americans for his rookie season last year. He was voted a part of the ECHL All-Rookie team alongside Hank Crone.

He put up big numbers in his first ECHL season scoring 70 points in just 54 games. That was good for fourth overall on the roster. The Big Four of Hank Crone, Liam Finlay, Colton Hargrove, and Jack Combs combined for 355 points.

"I couldn't be any happier to come back to Allen," said Finlay. "I had an amazing time last year with the players and staff. It was a no-brainer for me to come back for another season."

Finlay is the third player announced by the Americans this season joining Captain Colton Hargrove, and newly acquired defenseman Matt Brassard on the 2023-2024 roster.

The Americans open training camp this October. This is season #15 for the club. The Americans will play a home preseason game at NYTEX Sports Centre on Friday, October 13th. For ticket information click this link for TICKETS. Call 972-912-1000 for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.