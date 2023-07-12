Royals Re-Sign Forwards Yvan Mongo & Devon Paliani for 2023-24 Season

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced on Wednesday that forwards Yvan Mongo and Devon Paliani have re-signed with the club for the 2023-24 season.

"I'm happy and grateful to be back in Reading," Mongo said. "I get to play in front of the best fans in the league again so I'm excited."

"I'm very excited to be back in Reading this upcoming season," Paliani said. "It was an honour to play in front of such passionate fans every night & I'm looking forward to doing it again."

Mongo and Paliani join fellow forwards Brendan Hoffmann and Shane Sellar as four re-signed players for the upcoming season. The four returning forwards are joined by forward Austin Master on the 2023-24 season roster. Master signed his first professional contract with Reading on Tuesday, June 27.

Yvan Mongo returns to Reading for his second professional season after playing his first full professional season with the Royals in the 2022-23 season. The 26-year-old Gatineau, Quebec native posted 13 points (5g, 8a) and four penalty minutes in 50 regular season games. He appeared in nine Kelly Cup Playoff games for the Royals where he added two points (1g, 1a) and four penalty minutes.

Prior to Reading, the 5'9", 187-pound forward played four seasons at the University of Ottawa in the U Sports (2018-22). Mongo served as the Gee-Gees' Team Captain for two seasons, including his senior year where as led the club in points (14) and assists (10).

Devon Paliani returns to Reading for his third professional season after playing his first season with the Royals in the 2022-23 season. The 26-year-old LaSalle, Ontario native posted 30 points (15g, 15a) and 61 penalty minutes in 64 regular season games with Reading. He appeared in 11 Kelly Cup Playoff games for the Royals where he added five points (2g, 3a) and 25 penalty minutes.

Prior to Reading, the 5'10", 170-pound forward played his first professional season in the ECHL between three different teams (Maine Mariners, Worcester Railers and Toledo Walleye). Before going pro, Paliani played five seasons for Ryerson University in the U Sports and two seasons in the Ontario Hockey League. Paliani began his OHL career with the Sudbury Wolves before joining the Saginaw Spirit for the remainder of the 2014-15 season. In the 2015-16 season, Paliani played 35 games for Saginaw before closing out the season with the Sarnia Sting where he registered eight points (2g, 6a) and 26 penalty minutes in 30 regular season games.

Coach Quotes:

"We're very excited to bring Yvan back for the upcoming season. He brings speed, skill, and a great work ethic to our line up. We look forward to Yvan playing a bigger role for our team in 23/24." - Head Coach James Henry.

"Devon was an important part of our team last season, and we're very excited to have him back for 23/24. He improved throughout the year and we expect that to continue going forward. Entering his third year of professional hockey, we will lean on Devon's experience and leadership within our team." - Head Coach James Henry.

2023-24 roster:

Forwards (5): Brendan Hoffmann, Austin Master, Yvan Mongo, Devon Paliani, Shane Sellar

