Swamp Rabbits Bring Back Blue-Liner, Cap, for 23-24

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, ECHL affiliate of the LA Kings, announced today that the club has re-signed defenseman Ethan Cap to an ECHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Cap, 23, returns to the Swamp Rabbits after posting a career-high 21 points (2g, 19a) in 70 games for the Navy and Orange during the 2022-23 campaign. In two seasons as a professional, both with Greenville, the North Vancouver, British Columbia native made 123 appearances for the Swamp Rabbits and tallied 32 points (3g, 29a). During the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs, Cap skated in six (6) games and tabbed four (4) assists during Greenville's opening-round series.

Before turning pro as a Swamp Rabbit, Cap appeared in the second most games (287) in Edmonton Oil Kings franchise history while competing in the Western Hockey League.

The Swamp Rabbits will open the 2023-24 Season presented by Bon Secours on Saturday, October 21, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

