IceMen Announce Revisions to 2019-20 Home Schedule

September 9, 2019 - Jacksonville IceMen





JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and AHL's Manitoba Moose announced Monday revisions to their 2019-2020 home schedule. A total of two changes were announced.

Fort Wayne Komets at Jacksonville, originally scheduled for Saturday, February 1, 2020 will now be played on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. (at Veterans Memorial Arena).

Jacksonville's home game on Saturday, March 28, 2020 originally scheduled to be played against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, will now be played against the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:00 p.m. (at Veterans Memorial Arena).

Additional schedule changes regarding the Icemen's road schedule are expected to be announced at a later date.

