Rush Tab All-Around Threat Izmirilan for 2019-20 Season

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today that forward Chriz Izmirlian has signed with the Rush for the 2019-20 ECHL season.

Izmirlian comes to the Rush following his second ECHL season, which was spent with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. The 5'10", 180-pound forward appeared in 49 games in "The Upstate" last season, registering career-highs with 15 goals, 14 assists, 29 points, and a +5 rating.

"One of the reasons I decided to come to Rapid City was Coach Tetrault. Speaking with him and hearing his excitement for next season, it gave me great confidence in him, the Rush, and Rapid City," Izmirlian commented on his decision to sign with the Rush. "Although our results didn't show in Greenville last season, it was a great year of professional hockey for me because I got to play in all situations, and was responsible enough to succeed in those situations. I plan to take all that I learned in Greenville and bring it to Rapid City to help win a championship.

"I am a player with a wide-ranging skill-set that plays on both sides of the ice well. I like to play a fast paced game, provide plenty of offense, and be solid defensively," Izmirlian added on his contributions to the team. "I believe we have the talent, skill-set, and determination to get to the playoffs and make some noise when we get there. I look forward to getting started in Training Camp."

"This is a very important signing for our team. Chris is an all-around threat that will fit into our identity seamlessly," Rush Head Coach Daniel Tetrault remarked on Izmirlian's acquisition. "Chris is a complete 200-foot player: he can skate, score, pass, forecheck, and most importantly, play defense. He comes from a great background, and has a work ethic that is lauded by every coach he's played for. The fans will really appreciate Chris and what he brings to our organization and community this season."

A native of Montreal, Quebec, Izmirlian begins his third season of professional hockey after previous stops in the ECHL and SPHL. As a member of the Swamp Rabbits and Quad City Mallards, he holds 20 goals, 26 assists, and 46 points to his credit in 85 ECHL games, and an additional 30 points (8g-22ast) in 25 SPHL games with the Knoxville Ice Bears and Macon Mayhem. Prior to turning professional, Izmirlian played four seasons of NCAA hockey with Yale University, earning 15 goals, 25 assists, and 40 points in 110 games.

