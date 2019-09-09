Solar Bears Ink Pierre-Luc Mercier

September 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have agreed to terms with forward Pierre-Luc Mercier for the 2019-20 season.

"Pierre-Luc is going to bring a dynamic skillset to our roster," Solar Bears head coach and general manager Drake Berehowsky said. "He's a player who loves to set up his teammates, but he's also strong on the puck in all three zones and possesses a good shot."

Mercier (MUHR-see-ay), 26, joins Orlando after splitting the 2018-19 campaign between the Rapid City Rush and Manchester Monarchs, posting totals of 47 points (13g-34a) and 39 penalty minutes in 66 combined games. His 227 total shots placed him 12th in the ECHL. Mercier also led the Monarchs in postseason scoring, adding 12 points (5g-7a) in 11 playoff contests to help Manchester reach the North Division Finals.

"I'm very excited for the opportunity to play in Orlando," Mercier said. "This summer I actively looked for a team that I feel can contend for a Kelly Cup, and I'm ready for the challenge of a new season."

In 134 career ECHL games with Manchester, Rapid City and the Adirondack Thunder, the 6-foot-1, 179-pound forward has accumulated 89 points (30g-59a) and 73 penalty minutes.

Prior to turning pro, the Verdun, Québec native played college hockey at Bowling Green State University, where he tallied 76 points (22g-54a) and 105 penalty minutes in 157 games for the Falcons program.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.