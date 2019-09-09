Goaltender Kyle Hayton Agrees to Terms with Swamp Rabbits

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits have agreed to terms on a Standard Player Contract with goaltender Kyle Hayton for the 2019-20 season. Hayton, 25, finished the year with Greenville on a high note.

Hayton spent his first full professional season with three teams. After being waived by the Allen Americans, the Swamp Rabbits claimed him on February 26 and threw him into the fire. He started six games for Greenville, including two of the last three games of the year.

With Greenville, he posted his lowest GAA (3.03) and his highest save percentage (.903). He gave up three or fewer goals in four of his six starts as well.

Hayton split his collegiate career between St. Lawrence University and the University of Wisconsin. He excelled greatly with the Saints, netting ECAC Rookie of the Year, All-Rookie Team, and Second All-Star Team honors in his freshman year (20-13-3 | 1.95 GAA | .937 sv%). His incredible season turned heads in the college hockey world, with a nomination for the Mike Richter Award as the top goaltender in the NCAA.

His junior year saw him put up a similarly incredible season (16-12-7 | 2.28 GAA | .929 sv%) that put him tops in shutouts in St. Lawrence's history (13). His year added to the trophy case as the ECAC Hockey's Ken Dryden Goaltender of the Year Award, First Team All-ECAC, Second Team CCM/AHCA East Region All-American, the ECAC Hockey Media Association's Goaltender of the Year, and First Team All-ECACHMA selection.

His sole season with the Badgers gave him the keys to the starting job, and with that, the attention of the hockey world, as a member of the Mike Richter Award watch list for the second time in his career, and noted as a Big Ten Preseason Player to Watch.

Hayton's junior and prep school career saw him play for the Sioux City Musketeers of the USHL for two seasons. He took part in the USHL All-Star Game, the predecessor of the USHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, during the 2013-14 season. Prior to that, he played three seasons at Shattuck St. Mary's, the premier prep program that has seen the cream of the crop hockey prospects come through its rigorous training and development program.

The following players are now under contract for the 2019-20 season:

F - Michael Pelech (29)

F - Johno May (25)

F - Travis Howe (25)

F - Kamerin Nault (23)

F - Mason Baptista (29)

F - Roman Ammirato (26)

F - Daniel Perez (25)

F - Nathan Perkovich (33)

F - Cédric Lacroix (24)

F - Zach Franko (26)

F - Lincoln Griffin (22)

F - Shaquille Merasty (28)

D - J.C. Brassard (23)

D - Luke Ripley (25)

D - Adam Larkin (24)

D - Jake Bolton (27)

D - Brien Diffley (24)

G - Kyle Hayton (25)

More signings will take place throughout the offseason, so stay tuned to the Swamp Rabbits on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

