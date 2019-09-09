Admirals Single Game Tickets Now on Sale

Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL announced today that game tickets are now on sale for the 2019-20 season.

Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster or the Scope Arena Box Office with hours scheduled for 10:30am to 5:30pm, Monday though Friday.

The 2019-20 season gets officially underway on Friday, October 11 when the Admirals take on the Florida Everblades. Puck drop is set for 7:35pm.

There will be a total of 36 promotional nights this season. Here are some of the highlighted promotional nights this upcoming season:

Military Appreciation Night

October 12 and 26 || November 15 || January 25 || March 6

Pucks and Pawks Night

October 30 || March 18

Marvel Superhero Night w/ Gpecial Guest Spiderman

November 30

Teddy Bear Toss

December 14

Pink in the Rink

February 8

St. Hatricks/Mental Health Awareness Night

March 21

Fan Appreciation Night

April 4

In addition to the individual game tickets, season, select plan and flex plan tickets are also available for purchase.

