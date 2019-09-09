Admirals Single Game Tickets Now on Sale
September 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL announced today that game tickets are now on sale for the 2019-20 season.
Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster or the Scope Arena Box Office with hours scheduled for 10:30am to 5:30pm, Monday though Friday.
The 2019-20 season gets officially underway on Friday, October 11 when the Admirals take on the Florida Everblades. Puck drop is set for 7:35pm.
There will be a total of 36 promotional nights this season. Here are some of the highlighted promotional nights this upcoming season:
Military Appreciation Night
October 12 and 26 || November 15 || January 25 || March 6
Pucks and Pawks Night
October 30 || March 18
Marvel Superhero Night w/ Gpecial Guest Spiderman
November 30
Teddy Bear Toss
December 14
Pink in the Rink
February 8
St. Hatricks/Mental Health Awareness Night
March 21
Fan Appreciation Night
April 4
In addition to the individual game tickets, season, select plan and flex plan tickets are also available for purchase.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from September 9, 2019
- Admirals Single Game Tickets Now on Sale - Norfolk Admirals
- IceMen Announce Revisions to 2019-20 Home Schedule - Jacksonville IceMen
- Solar Bears Ink Pierre-Luc Mercier - Orlando Solar Bears
- Rush Tab All-Around Threat Izmirilan for 2019-20 Season - Rapid City Rush
- Royals Renew Affiliation Partnership with Philadelphia Flyers - Reading Royals
- Goaltender Kyle Hayton Agrees to Terms with Swamp Rabbits - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Norfolk Admirals Stories
- Admirals Single Game Tickets Now on Sale
- Admirals Officially Announce Signing of Defenseman Brayden Sherbinin
- Admirals Officially Sign Forward Charlie O'Connor
- Admirals Acquire VanWormer and Sherbinin from Kansas City
- Admirals Acquire J.C. Campagna from Fort Wayne Komets