Thunder Announces 2019-20 Promotional Schedule

Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce the promotional schedule for the 2019-20 season.

Wichita will open the season with a pair of games starting Friday, October 11th against the Indy Fuel and Saturday, October 12th against Rapid City.

Opening Night, presented by UBuildit, will feature a poster schedule giveaway for the first 2,500 fans in attendance. On Saturday night, come early for the annual Toyota Block Party. Details will be released at a later date.

Brand new this year will be Nickelodeon Night featuring Chase and Marshall from Paw Patrol, DC Comics Night featuring Batman, Singles Awareness Night, Wichita Aviation Night, Name the Team Night and Military Appreciation Night.

Below is the full 2019-20 Promotional Schedule:

October 11th - Opening Night, presented by UBuildIt/Poster Schedule Giveaway

October 12th - Toyota Block Party/Pack the House Night

October 25th - QT Buy-In

November 3rd - JumpStart Buy-In/Postgame Skate and Men's League Charity Game

November 6th - Kids Education Day Game presented by Butler Community College and Golden Plains Credit Union

November 8th - Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by Central Care Cancer Center, Golden Plains Credit Union and JumpStart

November 9th - Ice Princesses and Pirates Night/Chuck a Duck for Children

November 24th - Police vs. Fire presented by Twister City Harley Davidson/First Responders Night

November 29th - Wichita Aviation Night, presented by Qdoba and Grasshopper Mowers/Make-A-Wish Night

November 30th - Marvel Super Heroes Night, presented by Bath Fitter, Grasshopper Mowers and Salvation featuring Spider-Man/Teddy Bear Toss Presented by Hajoca

December 7th - Military Appreciation Night presented by Kansas Strong and Case & Associates

December 8th - Allstate Buy-In

December 17th - Dream Drive

December 20th - Guiness World Record for Largest Ugliest Sweater Party

December 21st - Meet Santa

December 22th - Bring your Receipt Night/Postgame Skate

January 10th - Star Wars Night, presented by Wichita Youth Hockey Association

January 11th - #ILOVEWICHITA Night Presented by Davis-Moore/Youth Jersey Giveaway Presented by Pizza Hut & Taco Bell (first 1,000 kids 12 and under)

Janueary 31st - Thunderdog's Birthday presented by Sonic Drive-In/Toyota Community Night

February 8th - Nickelodeon Night #1 Paw Patrol featuring Chase and Marshall

February 9th - Kansas Star Casino Buy-In

February 14th - Singles Awareness Night

February 28th - Go Red for Women Night/Guadalupe Clinic Night

March 20th - Name the Team Night/Wiener Dog Nationals presented by Top Dog Kennels

March 21st - Nickelodeon Night #2, TMNT presented by Grasshopper Mowers, Myers Automotive and Thrasher featuring Donatello & Leonardo

March 27th - DC Comics Night presented by Grasshopper Mowers featuring Batman

March 29th - Autism Awareness Night presented by Grasshopper Mowers and Heartland Credit Union/Thunder Arena Challenge

April 3rd - Twister City Harley Davidson Night/Team Photo Giveaway

Promotions are subject to change. Please visit our website to catch up on all the latest news and information regarding promotions.

For the first time in franchise history, the Thunder will host the ECHL All-Star Classic on Wednesday January 22nd, 2020. Get your tickets now for the league's annual showcase that features some of the best young talent across the ECHL.

Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now. Get your seats for just $34 per month. All it takes is a $1 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

