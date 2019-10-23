IceMen Add Forward Pierre-Luc Mercier

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and AHL's Manitoba Moose announced Wednesday that the team has agreed to terms with forward Pierre-Luc Mercier.

Mercier, 26, joins the Icemen after making one appearance for the Orlando Solar Bears this season. Mercier recorded 47 points (13g, 34a) in 66 games played last season split between the Rapid City Rush (ECHL) and the Manchester Monarchs (ECHL). Mercier also posted 12 points in 11 playoff appearances with the Monarchs last spring.

During the 2017-18 season, the 6-1, 180-pound forward collected 42 points (17g, 25a) in 68 ECHL games played with the Adirondack Thunder. In his four-year career at Bowling Green State University, Mercier played in 157 games from 2013 to 2017, totaling 76 points (22g, 54a).

The Icemen travel to Fort Wayne, Indiana this weekend to take on the Komets for a pair of games beginning on Friday at 8:00 p.m.

The Icemen return home on Wednesday, October 30 against the Atlanta Gladiators. Fans can enjoy $2 select beers and wine. There will also be a Halloween costume contest and kids can trick-or-treat in the concourse. Flexible ticket packages and discounted group tickets remain available for future games. Contact 904-602-7825 or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

The 2019-20 Jacksonville Icemen Season is Presented by Community First Credit Union.

