ECHL Transactions - October 23

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, October 23, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Greenville:

Zach Franko, F

Shaquille Merasty, F

Indy:

Sam Povorozniouk, F

Jacksonville:

Shane Walsh, F

Reading:

Olivier Labelle, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add James Henry, F activated from Injured Reserve

Allen:

Delete Jake Paterson, G loaned to Iowa

Greenville:

Add Zach Franko, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Jacob Pritchard, F assigned from Charlotte by Carolina

Indy:

Add Sam Povorozniouk, F activated from Injured Reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Pierre-Luc Mercier, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Dajon Mingo, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/13)

Kalamazoo:

Add Kyle Blaney, F activated from Injured Reserve

Kansas City:

Delete Mason Morelli, F recalled by Stockton

Norfolk:

Add Shawn McBride, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Brandon Halverson, G activated from reserve

Add J.C. Campagna, F activated from reserve

Delete Austin McEneny, D placed on reserve

Reading:

Delete Cameron Heath, D traded to Wheeling

South Carolina:

Add Jaynen Rissling, D activated from reserve

Delete Jordan Klimek, D placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Troy Loggins, F assigned by Grand Rapids

Wichita:

Add Nolan Vesey, F assigned from Bakersfield by Edmonton

Delete Jordan Sims, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/20)

