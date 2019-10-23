ECHL Transactions - October 23
October 23, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, October 23, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Greenville:
Zach Franko, F
Shaquille Merasty, F
Indy:
Sam Povorozniouk, F
Jacksonville:
Shane Walsh, F
Reading:
Olivier Labelle, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add James Henry, F activated from Injured Reserve
Allen:
Delete Jake Paterson, G loaned to Iowa
Greenville:
Add Zach Franko, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Jacob Pritchard, F assigned from Charlotte by Carolina
Indy:
Add Sam Povorozniouk, F activated from Injured Reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Pierre-Luc Mercier, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Dajon Mingo, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/13)
Kalamazoo:
Add Kyle Blaney, F activated from Injured Reserve
Kansas City:
Delete Mason Morelli, F recalled by Stockton
Norfolk:
Add Shawn McBride, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Brandon Halverson, G activated from reserve
Add J.C. Campagna, F activated from reserve
Delete Austin McEneny, D placed on reserve
Reading:
Delete Cameron Heath, D traded to Wheeling
South Carolina:
Add Jaynen Rissling, D activated from reserve
Delete Jordan Klimek, D placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Troy Loggins, F assigned by Grand Rapids
Wichita:
Add Nolan Vesey, F assigned from Bakersfield by Edmonton
Delete Jordan Sims, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/20)
