Oilers Snap Five-Game Skid by Taming Mavericks

October 23, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release





TULSA, OK - Tulsa overcame an early deficit to defeat Kansas City 2-1 at the BOK Center on Tuesday night.

Darian Dziurzynski opened the action, scoring his team-leading third goal of the season, snapping a bouncing puck past Olle Eriksson Ek at the 16:37 mark of the opening frame. It was the only goal the Swede would concede in the contest.

Deven Sideroff gave the Oilers their second straight game with a power play goal, sniping a shot past Nick Schneider, just inside the post, to pull the Oilers even. It was Sideroff's team-leading fifth goal, all of which have come at home.

Olle Eriksson Ek made multiple acrobatic saves during the second and third periods, holding the Mavericks at bay until Robby Jackson hammered home an Adam Pleskach rebound to give the Oilers' their first and final lead of the game with 5:32 remaining. Eriksson Ek ended the game with 36 saves on 37 shots in his first professional win in North America.

Tulsa leaves town for Wheeling, WV to face the Nailers on Friday, and then Tulsa travels to Kalamazoo, MI for a Saturday night matchup against the Wings.

--

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.