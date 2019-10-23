F Strome Reassigned to Reading, F Fitzgerald and D De Haas Loaned by Lehigh Valley

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced three transactions Wednesday.

Philadelphia has reassigned forward Matthew Strome from Lehigh Valley to Reading.

Lehigh Valley has loaned forward Gerry Fitzgerald to Reading.

Lehigh Valley has loaned defenseman James de Haas to Reading.

A 6-foot-4, 210-lb., left-handed shot, Strome is in his rookie season and played in two games with Lehigh Valley this campaign. Last year, the 20-year-old provided two assists in his first six AHL games after completing a four-season OHL career with Hamilton. As Bulldogs captain in 2018-19, he was second on the team with 79 points and tied for the team lead with 51 assists. He won the OHL championship with Hamilton to qualify for the 2018 Memorial Cup. The Flyers selected Strome in the 4th round, 106 overall at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Fitzgerald, 26, scored 12 goals and 19 points (67 GP) for Iowa last season. The second-year professional has amassed 16 goals and 27 points in 84 AHL games. Over four NCAA seasons, the native of Port Alberni, BC registered 41 goals and 95 points for Bemidji State University from 2014-18. Fitzgerald was Bemidji State's alternate captain his senior season. The right-handed shot stands 5-foot-9 and weighs 180 pounds.

de Haas played for Reading in his rookie season (2017-18) and has spent the last 1.5 years with the Phantoms. He skated in one game for Lehigh Valley this season. The native of Mississauga, ON put up 18 points (5g) in 23 games with Reading in 2017-18 before advancing to Lehigh Valley. In 85 AHL games, de Haas has scored two goals and 21 points in 85 games.

The Royals are at Wheeling Saturday at 7:05 p.m. and play at Norfolk Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Reading plays three home games next week; Oct. 31, Nov. 2 and Nov. 3. On Oct. 31 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Newfoundland, grab $1 pumpkin beer and all college students will receive $5 tickets with a valid college idea at the box office. The first 1,000 kids will receive a free bag of candy and the team will host a costume parade on the concourse during intermission.

It's D.C. Comics Night on Fri., Nov. 2 vs. Norfolk at 7:00 p.m.; Batman and Joker will be at the game with character meet-and-greet packages, DC Comic-themed jerseys (Royals in Batman, Norfolk in Joker), a DC Puck Giveaway and a super-hero themed candy bag giveaway. The Royals play nine home games in November.

