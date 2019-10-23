Gritty. Does. Portland. Famous Mascot to Visit Mariners Game

Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty

PORTLAND, ME - The National Hockey League's most popular mascot will be visiting the Cross Insurance Arena for a Mariners game this fall. When the Mariners host the Reading Royals on Monday, November 11th, Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty will be in the building. The Mariners are offering an exclusive and limited ticket package for the game that will offer fans a meet and greet with the world famous mascot.

Gritty, the official mascot of the Philadelphia Flyers, was introduced prior to the 2018-19 season and quickly became a viral sensation, sweeping the hockey world and beyond. With a unique look and personality, Gritty has appealed to fans of all ages, becoming by far the most widely-adored mascot in hockey. The NHL Players Association voted Gritty as the league's best mascot in March of 2019.

Gritty has a massive following on social media, with more than 220,000 followers on Instagram and over 270,000 on Twitter. He's appeared in many viral photos and videos since bursting onto the scene.

Fans will be able to purchase a special ticket package that includes a pre-game meet and greet session with Gritty along with collector's items. For $100, fans can get two tickets, two special Gritty pucks, two Mariners hats, two Mariners can koozies, along with an introduction to the famous mascot prior to gates opening, including a professional photo. Only 50 Gritty packages will be sold. To purchase a Gritty ticket package, fans can visit THIS LINK or call 833-GO-MAINE.

Gritty will participate in-game along with Mariners mascot, Beacon the Puffin, and also visit with fans throughout the evening. The Mariners host the Reading Royals (the Flyers' ECHL affiliate) for a 7:00 PM faceoff. The Flyers and Mariners share ownership under Comcast Spectacor.

The Mariners finish their road trip tonight at 7:00 PM in Glens Falls, NY against the Adirondack Thunder. They are home all weekend, hosting the defending Kelly Cup champion Newfoundland Growlers. Friday, October 25th is "New England Sports Night." Current Boston sports personality and former AHL Mariners broadcaster, Dale Arnold will be making an appearance and signing autographs at the first intermission. It's also another 1-2-3 Friday: $1 Aquafina, $2 Pepsi products, $3 Bud Light drafts through the start of the 2nd period. Puck drop is 7:15 PM Saturday night, October 26th is "Monsters and Mariners" with a costume contest and Halloween themed activities. It's also the first "Family Four Pack" game of the season - a 6 PM puck drop. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, call 833-GO-MAINE, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland.

