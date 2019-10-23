Allen Americans Weekly

October 23, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





- This Week's Games -

Saturday, October 26th vs. Idaho Steelheads 7:05 pm CST

Location: Allen Event Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming Mixlr.com, www.allenamericans.com

Sunday, October 27th vs. Idaho Steelheads 4:05 pm CST

Location: Allen Event Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming Mixlr.com, www.allenamericans.com

- Team Leaders -

Goals -Jordan Topping (3)

Assists -Les Lancaster (6)

Points - Les Lancaster (6)

Power Play Goals - Olivier Archambault & Shawn O'Donnell (1)

Power Play Assists - Alex Breton, Les Lancaster, Stepan Falkovsky, Tyler Sheehy & Brett Pollock (1)

Shorthanded Goals - Stepan Falkovsky (1)

Shorthanded Assists - Alex Guptill & Shawn O'Donnell (1)

Game-Winning Goals - Jordan Topping & Mike Hedden (1)

First Goal - Stepan Falkovsky & Shawn O'Donnell (1)

Insurance Goals - (0)

Penalty Minutes - Spencer Asuchak (14)

Plus/Minus - Gabe Gagne (+2)

Shots on Goal - Brett Pollock (13)

Save Percentage - Jake Paterson (.856)

Goalie Wins - Jake Paterson (3)

Goals-Against Average - Jake Paterson (4.76)

Americans Notes:

- Defenseman Stepan Falkovsky won the ECHL Player of the Week last week for the second time in his career.

- Americans Rookie Defenseman Les Lancaster is 10th in the ECHL in scoring with 6 points.

- Allen is 2-0 in overtime games this season.

- Allen is 2-0 when scoring the first goal.

- Allen is 3-1-0 against the Mountain Division

- Allen is outscoring their opponents 6-4 in the third period.

- Allen rookie forward Tyler Sheehy scored his first professional goal on Friday night against Utah.

- The Americans are being outshot by their opponents 35 to 33 in the first period.

- Les Lancaster leads the Americans in scoring with six points (0 goals and 6 assists).

- Turner Ottenbreit was loaned to the Iowa Wild last Thursday.

Americans Practice Schedule:

Monday, October 21st- 10:00 am

Tuesday, October 22nd - 10:00 am

Wednesday, October 23rd - 10:00 am

Thursday, October 24 - 10:00 am

Friday, October 25th - 10:00 am

Saturday, October 26th - 9:45 am

Sunday, October 27th - TBD

