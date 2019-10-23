Allen Americans Weekly
October 23, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
- This Week's Games -
Saturday, October 26th vs. Idaho Steelheads 7:05 pm CST
Location: Allen Event Center
Broadcast Info: Streaming Mixlr.com, www.allenamericans.com
Sunday, October 27th vs. Idaho Steelheads 4:05 pm CST
Location: Allen Event Center
Broadcast Info: Streaming Mixlr.com, www.allenamericans.com
- Team Leaders -
Goals -Jordan Topping (3)
Assists -Les Lancaster (6)
Points - Les Lancaster (6)
Power Play Goals - Olivier Archambault & Shawn O'Donnell (1)
Power Play Assists - Alex Breton, Les Lancaster, Stepan Falkovsky, Tyler Sheehy & Brett Pollock (1)
Shorthanded Goals - Stepan Falkovsky (1)
Shorthanded Assists - Alex Guptill & Shawn O'Donnell (1)
Game-Winning Goals - Jordan Topping & Mike Hedden (1)
First Goal - Stepan Falkovsky & Shawn O'Donnell (1)
Insurance Goals - (0)
Penalty Minutes - Spencer Asuchak (14)
Plus/Minus - Gabe Gagne (+2)
Shots on Goal - Brett Pollock (13)
Save Percentage - Jake Paterson (.856)
Goalie Wins - Jake Paterson (3)
Goals-Against Average - Jake Paterson (4.76)
Americans Notes:
- Defenseman Stepan Falkovsky won the ECHL Player of the Week last week for the second time in his career.
- Americans Rookie Defenseman Les Lancaster is 10th in the ECHL in scoring with 6 points.
- Allen is 2-0 in overtime games this season.
- Allen is 2-0 when scoring the first goal.
- Allen is 3-1-0 against the Mountain Division
- Allen is outscoring their opponents 6-4 in the third period.
- Allen rookie forward Tyler Sheehy scored his first professional goal on Friday night against Utah.
- The Americans are being outshot by their opponents 35 to 33 in the first period.
- Les Lancaster leads the Americans in scoring with six points (0 goals and 6 assists).
- Turner Ottenbreit was loaned to the Iowa Wild last Thursday.
Americans Practice Schedule:
Monday, October 21st- 10:00 am
Tuesday, October 22nd - 10:00 am
Wednesday, October 23rd - 10:00 am
Thursday, October 24 - 10:00 am
Friday, October 25th - 10:00 am
Saturday, October 26th - 9:45 am
Sunday, October 27th - TBD
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 23, 2019
- Allen Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Oilers Snap Five-Game Skid by Taming Mavericks - Tulsa Oilers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.