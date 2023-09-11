IceHogs Community Fund Awards $10,000 Grant to Oscar Mike Foundation

September 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The IceHogs Community Fund has awarded a $10,000 grant to the Oscar Mike Foundation as part of $127,000 awarded for this year's grant cycle.

The Oscar Mike Foundation was created in 2011 by injured Veterans, for injured Veterans, to provide adaptive activities for Veterans with physical disabilities or mental disabilities resulting in mobility challenges. All Oscar Mike Foundation proceeds provide support to injured Veterans looking for an opportunity to stay active. By focusing on the arena of adaptive sports, the Oscar Mike Foundation assists in offering an outlet for an ongoing competitive lifestyle to thousands of American Veterans who have sacrificed for the defense of our country.

The grant from the IceHogs Community Fund will fully fund four disabled Veterans to participate in an Oscar Mike Illinois Adaptive Clinic, including covering travel, lodging, meals, and all adaptive sporting equipment and activity expenses. The grant will benefit the most at-risk segment of the Veteran population as they embark on the life-changing experience of becoming "Oscar Mike" through adaptive sports and community.

"Our non-profit is built on the generosity of grants and donations, and none speak louder than those from organizations in our own community. It really drives home the message that the IceHogs truly care about our mission and want to make a real difference," said Noah Currier, Founder, Oscar Mike Foundation.

"It's truly an honor to show our support to injured Veterans who have given so much for our country, and to be able to do it by partnering with an organization as unique and inspirational as Oscar Mike," said Dave Costello, Manager of Marketing and Community Relations for the IceHogs. "It's been amazing to watch the Oscar Mike Foundation grow over the years and to see the impact it has had on so many Veterans."

In total for this year's grant cycle, the IceHogs Community Fund and Chicago Blackhawks Foundation have awarded $127,000 in grants to support nine Rockford area organizations and 10 unique programs. The awards include $100,000 from the IceHogs Community Fund and $27,000 from the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation.

Previously announced awards included:

$10,000 (IceHogs Community Fund) to VanVleet Family Foundation to fully fund participation costs for 67 kids to attend Fred VanVleet's Summer Camp

$34,000 (IceHogs Community Fund and Chicago Blackhawks Foundation) to Rockford Park District to support "Junior StreetHogs" outreach program focused on reducing barriers and increasing youth participation in hockey

$10,000 (IceHogs Community Fund) to Rockford Park District to support its first ever "Buddy Hockey" program that seeks to help eliminate barriers that often prevent youth, teens, and adults with disabilities from learning to play the sport of ice hockey

$10,000 (IceHogs Community Fund) to Rockford Hockey Club to help reduce season fees for players at the 8u level and increase participation at all levels

$10,000 (IceHogs Community Fund) to Rock House Kids (RHK) to help serve a larger number of kids during RHK evening programs, including providing more meals and nutritious food options for all kids being served

$6,500 (IceHogs Community Fund) to The Greg Lindmark Foundation to generate awareness in the community about the no-cost special services the Foundation offers to local first responders

$6,500 (IceHogs Community Fund) to Easterseals Serving Chicagoland and Greater Rockford to conduct full ASD diagnostic assessments for children ages 3-12 who are currently on a 12-month waiting list

$10,000 (IceHogs Community Fund) to Rockford Razorbacks Lacrosse to provide dues and equipment assistance to 15 underserved kids

$20,000 (IceHogs Community Fund and Chicago Blackhawks Foundation) to Think Big! to increase the number of cohorts by two for the "Think Big! School of Business"

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.