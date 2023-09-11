Flyers Rookie Series Roster Announced

Hockey is back and some impressive names are coming to PPL Center this weekend! First-rounders Tyson Foerster and Oliver Bonk will be among a talented group of 25 exciting prospects comprising the Rookie Series roster for the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers will clash in a pair of games at PPL Center this weekend in the second Rookie Series. The games will take place on Friday, September 15 at 7:05 p.m. and Saturday, September 16 at 5:05 p.m. The Flyers' Rookie Camp begins on Thursday with a practice session at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees, NJ before the group arrives in Allentown for the big games against their rivals from New York on Friday and Saturday.

The Rookie Series roster is packed with recent and future players from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms as well as some who have played for the Philadelphia Flyers.

The group includes a pair of Flyers first-round picks: Tyson Foerster (2020) and Oliver Bonk (2023).

There are also four players on the Rookie Team with NHL experience after making their regular-season debuts with the Flyers last season or the year before: Bobby Brink, Elliot Desnoyers, Tyson Foerster, and Adam Ginning.

The weekend will mark the first chance for fans to see in game-action in a Flyers jersey several exciting 2023 Flyers draft selections. The group of 18-year-olds skating in their first Flyers action includes defenseman Oliver Bonk (1st round), goaltender Carson Bjarnason (2nd round), Denver Barkey (3rd round), Alex Ciernik (4th round), Carter Southeran (5th round), and Matteo Mann (7th round).

There are 11 players on the roster who have skated for the Phantoms last season or the year before: Emil Andrae, Bobby Brink, Elliot Desnoyers, Tyson Foerster, Brendan Furry, Adam Ginning, Nolan Maier, Mason Millman, Samu Tuomaala, Zayde Wisdom, and Will Zmolek.

The NHL returned to PPL Center last season with the debut of the Flyers vs. Rangers Rookie Series. Philadelphia won both games by scores of 2-1 (OT) and 5-1. Tyson Foerster finished Game 1 of weekend with an overtime-winning goal on Friday night. Olle Lycksell scored a goal in each game and Noah Cates had a shorthanded goal while Sam Ersson made 36 saves as part of the high-energy hockey weekend.

The Philadelphia Flyers are 10-3-2 all-time in Rookie Games including 2-0-1 at PPL Center.

This weekend marks the eighth time that PPL Center has hosted the NHL. The Flyers are 5-0-2 all-time in Allentown in previous preseason and rookie games.

Flyers Rookie Series Roster

Forwards (2022-23 Team)

85 J.R. Avon (Peterborough - OHL)

52 Denver Barkey (London - OHL)

46 Bobby Brink (Lehigh Valley)

38 Matt Brown (Boston Univ. - NCAA)

45 Alex Ciernik (Sodertalje - Allsvenskan/Sweden)

73 Elliot Desnoyers (PHILADELPHIA / Lehigh Valley)

87 Jonathan Fauchon (Blainville-Boisbriand - QMJHL)

71 Tyson Foerster (PHILADELPHIA / Lehigh Valley)

91 Brendan Furry (Minn. State NCAA / Lehigh Valley)

78 Jacob Gaucher (Reading - ECHL)

92 Alexis Gendron (Gatineau / Blainville-Boisbriand - QMJHL)

56 Samu Tuomaala (Kettera Imatra - Mestis, Finland)

60 Zayde Wisdom (Lehigh Valley / Reading - ECHL)

Defensemen (2022-23 Team)

36 Emil Andrae (Lehigh Valley / HV71, Sweden)

59 Oliver Bonk (London - OHL)

50 Adam Ginning (PHILADELPHIA / Lehigh Valley)

3 Helge Grans (Ontario, Cal. - AHL)

76 Matteo Mann (Chicoutimi - QMJHL)

63 Mason Millman (Lehigh Valley / Reading - ECHL)

75 Ethan Samson (Prince George - WHL)

67 Sam Sedley (Owen - OHL)

65 Carter Sotheran (Portland - WHL)

80 Will Zmolek (Lehigh Valley / Bemidji St. - NCAA)

Goaltenders (2022-23 Team)

34 Carson Bjarnason (Brandon - WHL)

35 Nolan Maier (Lehigh Valley / Reading - ECHL)

The NHL returns to PPL Center with the second annual Rookie Series on September 15 and 16. The Philadelphia Flyers take on the New York Rangers in a renewal of their great rivalry as the team's top prospects square off for a pair of games in the Lehigh Valley.

Tickets for the Rookie Series are available at PPLCenter.com

ROOKIE SERIES

Friday, September 15 (7:05 p.m.) - Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Rangers

Saturday, September 16 (5:05 p.m.) - Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Rangers

