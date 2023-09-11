Condors Introduce Mini Condors Learn to Play Program

Six-week program will introduce hockey to participants and let them play where the pros play!

The Bakersfield Condors have introduced a brand new learn to play hockey program dubbed the Mini Condors. Beginning in November, kids aged 6-10 will participate in six on-ice sessions at Mechanics Bank Arena instructed by former Condors and alumni themselves. All gear, skates, and jerseys are provided with the program culminating on Saturday, Dec. 9 when the Mini Condors "graduate" and show off their skills during intermission at the Condors game that night.

"This is a great way to involve our local alumni to help expand our reach in the community," said Condors Senior Vice President of Business Operations Justin Fahsbender. "We are always looking for new ways to introduce the sport of hockey and this program will help grow the game at the youth level."

