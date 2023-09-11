Flames Open 2023 Prospects Training Camp
September 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames are set to open their 2023 Prospects' Training Camp starting Thursday, September 14th when the prospects hit the ice at WinSport before travelling to Penticton, BC for the Young Stars Classic.
The first on-ice session will take place on Thursday, September 14th when the Flames prospects practice at 10:00am MT at WinSport. The Flames prospects will then travel to Penticton where they will play three games during the Penticton Young Stars Tournament with the first taking place on Friday, September 15th against the Vancouver Canucks. They will then play on Saturday, September 16th against the Edmonton Oilers, and finally against the Winnipeg Jets on Monday, September 18th to close out the tournament.
A total of 25 players will be participating in the prospects camp: 3 goalies, 9 defensemen and 13 forwards.
Media availabilities will take place following each practice/training day and following the morning skate and post-game on game days throughout the tournament. Please let a member of the communications team know of any requests prior to the slated media availability.
The Young Stars Classic games will be streamed live on www.nhl.com/flames with Flames TV host Brendan Parker doing the colour commentating. As well, all three Flames games will be broadcasted live on Sportsnet 960 THE FAN.
PROSPECT TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE:
Thursday, September 14th
Who: All prospects
On-Ice Session: 10:00am MT
Location: WinSport
Friday, September 15th
Who: All prospects
Pre-Game Skate: South Okanagan Event Center - 10:45am PT
Event/Time: Game vs. Vancouver - 7:30pm PT
Location: South Okanagan Event Centre
Saturday, September 16th
Who: All prospects
Pre-Game Skate: South Okanagan Event Center - 10:45am PT
Event/Time(s): Game vs. Edmonton - 7:30pm PT
Location: South Okanagan Event Centre
Sunday, September 17th
Who: All prospects
On-Ice Session: 1:30pm PT
Location: South Okanagan Event Centre
Monday, September 18th
Who: All prospects
Event/Time(s): Game vs. Winnipeg - 10:00am PT
Location: South Okanagan Event Centre
CALGARY FLAMES 2023 PROSPECTS TRAINING CAMP ROSTER
# PLAYER POS.
GOALTENDERS (3)
40 Kykkanen, Jari G
50 Radomsky, Matt G
81 Murphy, Connor G
DEFENSEMEN (9)
36
37 Galloway, Tyson
Kuznetsov, Yan D
D
44 Diotte, Mikael D
45 McCoy, Donovan D
53 Cote, Charles D
59 Morin, Etienne D
72
94 Poirier, Jeremie
Mantei, Quinn D
D
96 Gourley, Jarrod D
FORWARDS (13)
39
42
43 Coronato, Matt
Honzek, Samuel
Klapka, Adam RW
LW
RW
51 Tulk, Oliver C
56 Peer, Oliver C
65 Stromgren, William RW
73 Lipinski, Jaden RW
74 Ciona, Lucas LW
77 Nikolaev, Ilya C
86 Kerins, Rory C
87 Bell, Parker LW
92 Pilling, Nathan C
93 Duarte, Mark RW
