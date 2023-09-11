Flames Open 2023 Prospects Training Camp

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames are set to open their 2023 Prospects' Training Camp starting Thursday, September 14th when the prospects hit the ice at WinSport before travelling to Penticton, BC for the Young Stars Classic.

The first on-ice session will take place on Thursday, September 14th when the Flames prospects practice at 10:00am MT at WinSport. The Flames prospects will then travel to Penticton where they will play three games during the Penticton Young Stars Tournament with the first taking place on Friday, September 15th against the Vancouver Canucks. They will then play on Saturday, September 16th against the Edmonton Oilers, and finally against the Winnipeg Jets on Monday, September 18th to close out the tournament.

A total of 25 players will be participating in the prospects camp: 3 goalies, 9 defensemen and 13 forwards.

Media availabilities will take place following each practice/training day and following the morning skate and post-game on game days throughout the tournament. Please let a member of the communications team know of any requests prior to the slated media availability.

The Young Stars Classic games will be streamed live on www.nhl.com/flames with Flames TV host Brendan Parker doing the colour commentating. As well, all three Flames games will be broadcasted live on Sportsnet 960 THE FAN.

PROSPECT TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE:

Thursday, September 14th

Who: All prospects

On-Ice Session: 10:00am MT

Location: WinSport

Friday, September 15th

Who: All prospects

Pre-Game Skate: South Okanagan Event Center - 10:45am PT

Event/Time: Game vs. Vancouver - 7:30pm PT

Location: South Okanagan Event Centre

Saturday, September 16th

Who: All prospects

Pre-Game Skate: South Okanagan Event Center - 10:45am PT

Event/Time(s): Game vs. Edmonton - 7:30pm PT

Location: South Okanagan Event Centre

Sunday, September 17th

Who: All prospects

On-Ice Session: 1:30pm PT

Location: South Okanagan Event Centre

Monday, September 18th

Who: All prospects

Event/Time(s): Game vs. Winnipeg - 10:00am PT

Location: South Okanagan Event Centre

CALGARY FLAMES 2023 PROSPECTS TRAINING CAMP ROSTER

# PLAYER POS.

GOALTENDERS (3)

40 Kykkanen, Jari G

50 Radomsky, Matt G

81 Murphy, Connor G

DEFENSEMEN (9)

36

37 Galloway, Tyson

Kuznetsov, Yan D

D

44 Diotte, Mikael D

45 McCoy, Donovan D

53 Cote, Charles D

59 Morin, Etienne D

72

94 Poirier, Jeremie

Mantei, Quinn D

D

96 Gourley, Jarrod D

FORWARDS (13)

39

42

43 Coronato, Matt

Honzek, Samuel

Klapka, Adam RW

LW

RW

51 Tulk, Oliver C

56 Peer, Oliver C

65 Stromgren, William RW

73 Lipinski, Jaden RW

74 Ciona, Lucas LW

77 Nikolaev, Ilya C

86 Kerins, Rory C

87 Bell, Parker LW

92 Pilling, Nathan C

93 Duarte, Mark RW

