Admirals Set 23-24 TV Schedule
September 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Admirals President Jon Greenberg announced today that the team will air seven games during the 2023-24 on My24 in Southeast Wisconsin beginning with the team's home opener on Saturday, October 21st at 6 pm against the Texas Stars.
Aaron Sims will serve as the lead broadcaster on all TV games and he will be joined by Admirals Legend Mark Van Guilder as a color analyst. With Sims on the TV side, veteran broadcaster Matt Menzl will do the play-by-play work on the radio side for the team. This is the fourth season that the Ads have aired games on My24.
"We are once again thrilled to partner with My24 to bring our games to local TV here in southeastern Wisconsin," said Greenberg. "Having our games on TV is a great way to spread the Admirals brand and to introduce people to the excitement of Admirals hockey."
2023-24 Admirals TV Schedule
Saturday, October 21 - 6 pm vs Texas
Saturday, November 4 - 6 pm vs Grand Rapids
Wednesday, December 27 - 7 pm vs Chicago
Friday, January 26 - 7 pm vs Rockford
Friday, February 2 - 7 pm vs Manitoba
Saturday, March 9 - 6 pm vs Grand Rapids
Saturday, April 20 - 6 pm vs Rockford
The Admirals begin the regular season on October 14th in Chicago against the Wolves and will kick-off the home portion of their schedule the following Saturday, October 21st at 6 pm against the Stars.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from September 11, 2023
- Admirals Set 23-24 TV Schedule - Milwaukee Admirals
- Ottawa Senators Announce Additions to Hockey Operations Department - Belleville Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Milwaukee Admirals Stories
- Admirals Set 23-24 TV Schedule
- Admirals Announce Schedule Change
- Admirals Set Pre-Season Schedule
- Admirals Sign Wall to AHL Deal
- Admirals Announce Hockey Operation Staff Changes