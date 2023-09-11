Admirals Set 23-24 TV Schedule

September 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Admirals President Jon Greenberg announced today that the team will air seven games during the 2023-24 on My24 in Southeast Wisconsin beginning with the team's home opener on Saturday, October 21st at 6 pm against the Texas Stars.

Aaron Sims will serve as the lead broadcaster on all TV games and he will be joined by Admirals Legend Mark Van Guilder as a color analyst. With Sims on the TV side, veteran broadcaster Matt Menzl will do the play-by-play work on the radio side for the team. This is the fourth season that the Ads have aired games on My24.

"We are once again thrilled to partner with My24 to bring our games to local TV here in southeastern Wisconsin," said Greenberg. "Having our games on TV is a great way to spread the Admirals brand and to introduce people to the excitement of Admirals hockey."

2023-24 Admirals TV Schedule

Saturday, October 21 - 6 pm vs Texas

Saturday, November 4 - 6 pm vs Grand Rapids

Wednesday, December 27 - 7 pm vs Chicago

Friday, January 26 - 7 pm vs Rockford

Friday, February 2 - 7 pm vs Manitoba

Saturday, March 9 - 6 pm vs Grand Rapids

Saturday, April 20 - 6 pm vs Rockford

The Admirals begin the regular season on October 14th in Chicago against the Wolves and will kick-off the home portion of their schedule the following Saturday, October 21st at 6 pm against the Stars.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.