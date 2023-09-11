San Jose Barracuda Sign Forward Cole Cassels

September 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, Calif. - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proudAHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and general manager Joe Will announced today that the team has signed forward Cole Cassels for the 2023-24 season. Per club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Cassels, 28, skated in 64 games for the AHL's Belleville Senators in 2022-23, setting career-highs in goals (12), assists (39) and points (51). He began the campaign in Sweden playing for the Södertälje SK of the Allsvenskan, but signed with the B-Sens on Nov. 2, 2022.

Over his nine-year career, the six-foot, 194-pounder from Hartford, Conn., has dressed in 419 AHL games with the Utica Comets, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Cleveland Monsters, and Senators, totaling 164 points (47 goals, 117 assists) and 264 penalty minutes.

Originally drafted by the Vancouver Canucks in the third round (85th overall) in 2013, Cassels played his junior hockey in the OHL with the Oshawa Generals where he captured a Memorial Cup in 2015.

A year ago, Cassels was a teammate of current Sharks' forward Scott Sabourin in Belleville.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.