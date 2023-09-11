Roadrunners Sign Michael Lombardi to AHL Contract

Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, and General Manager John Ferguson announced today the signing of forward Michael Lombardi to a one-year AHL Contract.

"Michael is a strong two-way forward with hockey sense and anticipation," said Ferguson. "We look for him to build on his experience at the end of last season in Tucson. He brings a track record of success from a National Championship program at Quinnipiac."

Lombardi joined the Roadrunners last April on a Professional Tryout Agreement less than a week after being a member of the NCAA National Championship team at Quinnipiac University in 2022-2023 where he served as Assistant Captain as a graduate student. He was also an All-Academic selection for the third time in five seasons in the Eastern College Athletic Conference last season.

He scored his first professional goal in his first professional game with Tucson on April 15 at Tucson Arena against San Jose and was a plus-one in the Roadrunners regular season finale before entering the playoffs.

In 175 collegiate games at Quinnipiac, the Barrington, Rhode Island native registered a plus-56 and had 38 goals 41 assists for 79 points.

Tucson's Home Opener is on Saturday, October 21 at 7:00 p.m. against the defending AHL Western Conference Champions, the Coachella Valley Firebirds. The Arizona Coyotes host Anaheim in NHL preseason action at Tucson Arena on Saturday, October 7 at 3 p.m. Tickets for both of those games and all Roadrunners regular season games are available at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Fun.

