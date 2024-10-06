Ice Wolves Lose to IceRays, 3-2, in Shootout

October 6, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The New Mexico Ice Wolves fell to the Corpus Christi IceRays 3-2 via the shootout Saturday, Oct. 5. The first period saw Jackson Fuller and Nikita Volsky make save after save for their respective teams. Similar to the prior game both teams had one powerplay each in the period but, neither were able to capitalize.

The second period saw momentum swings on both sides with multiple grade A opportunities but again both goaltenders stood tall. The IceRays had the only powerplay in the period and were unable to score. The Ice Wolves were outshooting the IceRays 19-16 through two periods.

The third period saw plenty of action as the Ice Wolves were able to get on the scoreboard first courtesy of Bryce Johnson netting his second goal of the season. The IceRays would respond 4:41 later when Troy Pelton snuck one in to tie the game. With the period winding down the Ice Wolves would have a powerplay where Bryce Johnson would score his second of the game and the Ice Wolves were up with 1:05 left in regulation. The IceRays would pull their goalie and Stepan Kuznetzov found the game tying goal with just 0.2 seconds remaining on the clock and we would head to overtime.

Overtime saw each team with their opportunities but neither able to score. In the shootout the IceRays would score in their first two attempts and Nikita Volsky blanked the Ice Wolves earning Corpus the extra point in the shootout.

Head Coach Kevin Hartzell had this to say after the game, "I can't lie I'm sick to my stomach. We played so hard, took the lead they tied it up, we took the lead on the powerplay, and they scored at the buzzer, and everyone was sick to their stomach. We're going to find a way to dig ourselves out of this and find ways to win, I just wish I knew when."

The teams will meet again Sunday, Oct. 6 at 3:05PM CT/2:05PM MT in the final game of the weekend series.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from October 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.