IceRays Complete Sweep of New Mexico in 6-1 Victory in Series Finale

October 6, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays (8-1-1) completed a weekend sweep over the New Mexico Ice Wolves (1-6-2) with a convincing 6-1 win at the American Bank Center Sunday afternoon. The IceRays have won five out six games against New Mexico after a three-game series sweep improving their record and point total as the best team in the NAHL.

"Our skill started working in the 3rd and we buried our chances. When you get that many chances you hope to start finding the net, they may have had more shots, but we had more grade a chances and our guys buried them," said Head Coach Sylvain Cloutier following the sweep."

With next weekend off, the IceRays turned to Goalie Vladislav Bryzgalov for his IceRays debut after beginning the season in Bismarck. In the opening five minutes, it looked as he would be tested when Will Reardon found himself in the box for hooking leading to the first power play of the afternoon in favor of New Mexico. But it was the IceRays who would strike first, Forward Carter Krenke weaved his way through multiple Ice Wolves before beating Goalie Brendan Holahan with a back hand shot for a short-handed tally and a 1-0 IceRays lead. It was the first shorthanded goal of the season for the IceRays and third goal for Krenke. As the period was winding down, Corpus Christi received their first man advantage in the form of a four-on-three. It did not take long before Stephan Kuznetsov found himself in the high slot with space to snap a shot in the top corner passed Holahan and double the IceRays lead.

New Mexico looked for a response in the opening 10 minutes of the second, but Bryzgalov would not budge. He made 35 saves in the victory including 14 of them in the middle frame.

Just past the halfway point in the game, Colin Watson got free and beat Holahan with a wrist shot from the right circle to make it 3-0 Corpus Christi. The Ice Wolves would not be denied however, after a fortunate bounce behind the IceRays net a puck fell perfectly for Stanley Hubbard who turned and fired a shot passed Bryzgalov to put New Mexico on the board. We would head to the final 20 with the IceRays on top 3-1.

"I thought Vlad (Bryzgalov) played really well for us today. He was calm in net and he did a great job, the goalies that have come in net to relieve Nikita (Volsky) have done a great job for us so far," stated Cloutier.

After being held in check for most of the weekend, the IceRays offense woke up in the 3rd period. It all started with a beautiful pass from Michael Valdez to spring Lars Petter-Ekholm on a breakaway to make it a 4-1 IceRays lead. Later in the frame, Ekholm found himself alone in front of the next after a pass from Cody Kempf to bury his second of the game.

Corpus Christi would add one for good measure off the stick of Kempf to bring the total to six, a new season high and largest margin of victory in a 6-1 final.

Corpus Christi is idle next weekend but will be back in action at the American Bank Center on October 18, and 19 when the Colorado Grit come to town. The IceRays have partnered with the Coastal Bend Food Bank to host "Ice Out Hunger" nigh at the arena on the 19th.

Fans that bring in at least five cans of food will receive one ticket to the game that evening.

For information, please call 361-814-7825, 814-PUCK.

