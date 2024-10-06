IceRays Win Shootout Thriller Versus New Mexico 3-2

October 6, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays (7-1-1) win a shootout thriller over the New Mexico Ice Wolves (1-5-2) at the American Bank Center Saturday night by a final score of 3-2. Down by one with 13 seconds left in regulation, the IceRays had one last chance with the extra attacker to find the equalizer. It was Forward Stephan Kuznetsov who found the back of the net with 0.2 seconds tying the game at two and sending the game to overtime.

"It was an unbelievable finish... Phil (Oberlin) drew up a great play, Pelton battled Johnson, got the puck and tried to throw it on net, Soderbom battled along with Sobush, got it to Kuznetsov and we scored the tying goal, unbelievable," said Head Coach Sylvain Cloutier.

The first two periods proved to be a wash as New Mexico and Corpus Christi could not solve Goaltenders Nikita Volsky and Jackson Fuller. Volsky and Fuller combined for a total of 35 saves in the first 40 minutes without allowing a goal. Volsky ended the night with 30 saves including a perfect two-for-two in the shootout en route to his fifth straight win.

After over 50 minutes of play without a goal, New Mexico finally broke the scoreless tie off a face-off win and a deflection by Bryce Johnson to give the Ice Wolves a 1-0 lead. It was the first time this season the IceRays had not scored first. A response was needed and the IceRays got one from their top line, Kuznetsov made a pass to Pierson Sobush who alertly dropped it to Troy Pelton who was able to whip it on net through the five-hole of Fuller and pull the IceRays back to level. Just when the IceRays could breathe, they received a Too Many Men bench minor setting up the third power play of the night for New Mexico. The Ice Wolves wasted no time converting on the man advantage off a one timer from Johnson off a pass from Toivo Laaksonen for his second of the game and put New Mexico on top 2-1.

Cloutier stated, "We were happy the way we were playing defense, we didn't give up as many chances tonight and they didn't give us that much either. I knew we have it in our room, we're pretty calm and Pelton scored a huge goal for us."

Down by one with 13 seconds left in regulation, the IceRays had one last chance with the extra attacker to find the equalizer. It was Kuznetsov who found the back of the net with 0.2 seconds tying the game at two and send the game to overtime. It would not be enough however; this contest would have to be decided in shootout. The IceRays sent out Matteus Soderbom as their first shooter who faked a slap shot and then slipped the puck past Fuller for an IceRays advantage. Volsky made his second save of the shootout and set up Kuznetsov with the game on his stick. Kuznetsov made a series of moves before lifting a back hand shot over the pad of Fuller an into the back of the net sealing a 3-2 shootout victory for the IceRays.

Corpus Christi will look for the sweep against the Ice Wolves in the series finale tomorrow afternoon at the American Bank Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 3:05 PM.

For information, please call 361-814-7825, 814-PUCK. And for more information on the IceRays throughout the offseason, visit goicerays.com.

