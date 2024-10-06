Weekend Recap vs Northeast

October 6, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Jersey Titans News Release







The New Jersey Titans earned a weekend split with the Northeast Generals, falling 6-2 on Friday night before snapping a 6 game winless streak with a 4-3 victory on Saturday at the Canton Ice House in Canton, Massachusetts.

Friday's game saw the Titans concede a pair of goals in the first period, before Alex Papaspyropoulos was able to cut the deficit in half early in the second. The Generals responded with another two goals after New Jersey got on the board, taking a 4-2 lead into the second intermission. Shawn Leary potted a goal to begin the third, but two more Northeast goals sent the Titans to a 6-2 defeat.

Giving up the first goal of the game again on Saturday, the Titans got back into the game with a Jack Hillier goal to draw level before the break, outshooting the Generals 16-6 in the opening frame. After a scoreless second period, New Jersey took the lead with a Logan Renkowski power play goal halfway through the third. Additional goals from James Schneid and Shawn Leary proved to be enough, and the Titans won 4-3.

With the weekend split, the Titans move out of the basement of the East Division and hold a 2-6-1 record. They will be in action again on Tuesday, October 8th, when they travel to Connecticut to face the Hat Tricks for the first time in the regular season. Danbury took both preseason games in a home and home matchup in the beginning of September. Faceoff is scheduled for 8:00pm, and fans are encouraged to select the "Away" option when watching the game on NAHLtv.com.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from October 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.