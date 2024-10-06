Bruins Battle, But Minot Sweeps Weekend Series

October 6, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Austin Bruins News Release







Austin, Minn. - Tempers flared and a rivalry reignited Saturday night at Riverside Arena. The long-standing rivalry between the Austin Bruins (4-2-0-0) and the Minot Minotauros (3-2-0-0) who's most recent chapter saw a clean sweep by Minot in last spring's Robertson Cup Playoffs, began a new chapter as the Minotauros claimed their second victory of the weekend 4-2 over the Bruins.

The Bruins came out with a purpose Saturday night trying to rectify Friday's 5-1 loss to their Central Division rivals. Shots rained down from both sides but none of the combined 25 shots found their mark as the Bruins and Tauros headed into the first intermission scoreless.

A roughing penalty on Austin's Ryan Lund just 33 seconds into the middle frame gave Minot the spark they needed to get on the board first. 32 seconds into the power play John Small found the back of the net to put Minot up 1-0.

Lund found his redemption later in the period, taking a pass from forward Tyler Shaver and burying the equalizing one-timer. The goal marked Lund's first of his NAHL career while the assist proved to be Shaver's first career point.

Fast forward to 9:46 in the third period all tied up at one, Zander Lipsett forced an offensive zone turnover, tapping it to linesmate Emil Samuelsson who fired it past Minot netminder Will Mizenko for the Bruins first lead of the weekend. The celebration was short lived as an Adam Mahler wrist shot from the blue line sneaked past Jack Solomon for the tie, just 53 second later.

The Tauros would tack on two more thanks to a power play goal from Jesse Juhola and an empty netter from Small to take all four points in the weekend series. The two teams won't see each other again until the Bruins trip to Minot in late December.

The Black and Gold complete their three-game weekend on Sunday as they travel up to Forest Lake to face off with NAHL newcomer Minnisota Mallards. Puck drop is scheduled for 7pm with broadcast coverage provided by David Koier on NATV.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from October 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.